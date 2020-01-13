SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Shares Sold by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up 4.4% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $9,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $584,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $703,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $7,474,000. Finally, AXA increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 78,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,905,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $327.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,029,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,574,500. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $319.16 and its 200 day moving average is $303.16. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $256.41 and a 1-year high of $327.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

