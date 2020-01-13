SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Stake Boosted by Viridian Ria LLC

Viridian Ria LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up 10.0% of Viridian Ria LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $27,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY opened at $325.71 on Monday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $256.41 and a one year high of $327.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $318.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

