Spectrecoin Market Capitalization Tops $2.06 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0916 or 0.00001125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.06 million and $1,344.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007339 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00020891 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $202.92 or 0.02493164 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008225 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012783 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000237 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io.

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bisq, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

