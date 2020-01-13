Spectrum (SPT) Price Up 17.4% Over Last 7 Days

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Spectrum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. In the last week, Spectrum has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $29,533.00 and approximately $19,842.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00610486 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00010441 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010058 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 90.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About Spectrum

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

