SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Cowen

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cowen in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.48. 194,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,075. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.62.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($1.30). Analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,406,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,569,000. SpringWorks Therapeutics makes up 3.0% of Orbimed Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned about 17.22% of SpringWorks Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

