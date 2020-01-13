SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLOW. ValuEngine cut shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertical Research cut shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on shares of SPX Flow and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of SPX Flow from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in SPX Flow by 573.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPX Flow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in SPX Flow by 390.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in SPX Flow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPX Flow by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $47.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.38. SPX Flow has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.37 million. SPX Flow had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SPX Flow will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

