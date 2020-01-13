SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Credit Suisse Group

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.56% from the company’s current price.

SSNC has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.23.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $62.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.31. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $67.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $15,004,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,931,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,856,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 142 shares of company stock valued at $8,373. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 815.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2,790.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.