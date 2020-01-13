Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Short Interest Up 21.1% in December

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 382,200 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 315,600 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 94,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,205 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $300,446.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Tesoro sold 865 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $42,947.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,762.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,576 shares of company stock worth $3,276,478 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMP. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 232,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMP. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens began coverage on Standard Motor Products in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $52.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Standard Motor Products has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $55.85.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.11 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 4.35%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

