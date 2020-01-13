Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stantec from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. TD Securities upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$33.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Laurentian boosted their target price on Stantec from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stantec from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital boosted their target price on Stantec from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.95.

Shares of STN traded up C$0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$38.62. 229,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,887. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a PE ratio of 30.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.72. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$26.67 and a 12 month high of C$38.60.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$952.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$922.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.2899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stantec news, Director Robert Gomes sold 75,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.50, for a total value of C$2,737,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,684,948.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

