Starbase (STAR) Hits Market Capitalization of $51,376.00

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. Starbase has a total market cap of $51,376.00 and $799.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Starbase has traded 81.8% higher against the dollar.

Starbase Token Profile

STAR is a token. Its launch date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

