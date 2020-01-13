StarCoin (KST) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.00

StarCoin (CURRENCY:KST) traded down 83.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One StarCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Coinnest. Over the last seven days, StarCoin has traded down 82.4% against the US dollar. StarCoin has a market capitalization of $89,990.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of StarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00627058 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009959 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009349 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 87.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000423 BTC.

About StarCoin

StarCoin (KST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2018. StarCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,511,631,077 coins. StarCoin’s official website is www.starcoin.tv. StarCoin’s official message board is www.starcointalk.com. StarCoin’s official Twitter account is @StarkstTeam.

Buying and Selling StarCoin

StarCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

