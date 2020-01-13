Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at B. Riley

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

Shares of NYSE:STWD traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 704,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,076. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $25.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 34.61%. The business had revenue of $288.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,430,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,356 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,058,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,778,000 after purchasing an additional 549,892 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,327,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,166,000 after purchasing an additional 303,654 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,138,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,202,000 after purchasing an additional 266,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,175,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,461,000 after purchasing an additional 241,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

