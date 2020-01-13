State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) Short Interest Down 15.0% in December

State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,400 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the December 15th total of 301,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on STFC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

Shares of State Auto Financial stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.12. 44,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.33. State Auto Financial has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day moving average is $32.78.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.15). State Auto Financial had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $334.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that State Auto Financial will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 3,700 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $115,662.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,377.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial in the second quarter worth $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of State Auto Financial during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

