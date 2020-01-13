State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 8,763 Shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 72.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Life Storage by 615.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,902,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Life Storage by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 34,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Life Storage by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LSI shares. Bank of America upgraded Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Life Storage from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $109.95 on Monday. Life Storage Inc has a one year low of $90.80 and a one year high of $112.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.30.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.60). Life Storage had a net margin of 54.38% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $145.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Life Storage Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 72.60%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

