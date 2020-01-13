State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Goodnow Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 439,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,209 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,052 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 49,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 157,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $246.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $260.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.58.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.23, for a total value of $7,146,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,546,066.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.69, for a total transaction of $433,699.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,933.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,960 shares of company stock valued at $15,344,318. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.63.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

