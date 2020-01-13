State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of American Assets Trust worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

In other American Assets Trust news, CFO Robert F. Barton sold 25,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,798.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAT opened at $45.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.90 and a 200-day moving average of $46.74. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $49.26.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $98.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.72 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

