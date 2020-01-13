State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 75.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Eastgroup Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Eastgroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Eastgroup Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 1,773.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eastgroup Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David H. Hoster II sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $797,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,270,094.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $131.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.63. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.42 and a fifty-two week high of $138.15.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $83.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.24 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 28.07% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.24%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EGP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

