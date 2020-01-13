State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,746 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the third quarter worth $38,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the second quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 103.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 37.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

In other Garmin news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 254,517 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $24,148,572.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 181,375 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $16,909,591.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 950,293 shares of company stock worth $88,615,625. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $96.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.64. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $65.01 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.59 and its 200 day moving average is $87.32.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $934.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.19.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.