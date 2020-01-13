State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.10% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $1,453,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $991,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 103.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 119.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 22,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 12,511 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $25.13 on Monday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $29.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $72.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.66 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 85.93%.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

