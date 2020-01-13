State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in State Street by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 15,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,222.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,901,370.80. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,984 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,865. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.86. The stock had a trading volume of 64,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58. State Street Corp has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $82.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.23 and its 200 day moving average is $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

