Stealth (XST) Market Cap Reaches $1.66 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 24.1% against the dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000593 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. Stealth has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $3,220.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003713 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00001113 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007927 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00049013 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 34,446,129 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

