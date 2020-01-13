Steem Dollars (SBD) Market Capitalization Tops $4.41 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00007358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, GOPAX, Poloniex and Upbit. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $10,324.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,143.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.91 or 0.03277148 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004448 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00598084 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005711 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000613 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,351,003 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Poloniex, GOPAX, Bittrex, HitBTC and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

