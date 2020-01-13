Stellar Trading 0.8% Lower This Week (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Stellar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000580 BTC on popular exchanges including Stellarport, CEX.IO, ABCC and Kryptono. Stellar has a market cap of $968.95 million and approximately $231.06 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stellar has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.21 or 0.02312402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00184506 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026271 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00122020 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar’s launch date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,906 coins and its circulating supply is 19,985,458,982 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org.

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Kraken, Bittrex, Koineks, Ovis, GOPAX, Gate.io, Kucoin, Kuna, Huobi, Kryptono, Binance, Exrates, ABCC, Stronghold, OKEx, Stellarport, C2CX, HitBTC, OTCBTC, Bitbns, Liquid, Indodax, Sistemkoin, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BCEX, CryptoMarket, Upbit, BitMart, Exmo, CEX.IO, RippleFox, Poloniex, Koinex, Vebitcoin, Cryptomate, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.