Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,632 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 79.5% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 82.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,456.7% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $77.78 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $78.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.94 and its 200 day moving average is $72.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.4665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Schwab US Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.