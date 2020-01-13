Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 250.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,635 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in Store Capital by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 71,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in Store Capital by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Store Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Store Capital by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in Store Capital by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 31,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,550 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STOR opened at $36.90 on Monday. Store Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $40.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.10.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 44.09%. The firm had revenue of $171.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Store Capital Corp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $373,000.00. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STOR shares. BTIG Research downgraded Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Store Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

