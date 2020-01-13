Storj Market Capitalization Reaches $13.82 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Storj token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Huobi, Radar Relay and Binance. Storj has a market capitalization of $13.82 million and $906,521.00 worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.89 or 0.02384028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00182488 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026129 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00120928 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Storj Token Profile

Storj was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. Storj’s official website is storj.io. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Binance, Tidex, IDAX, Ethfinex, Upbit, CoinTiger, Radar Relay, ABCC, Liquid, Poloniex, Bittrex, OKEx, Gate.io, Huobi, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

