Storm Resources Ltd Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (TSE:SRX)

Storm Resources Ltd (TSE:SRX) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Storm Resources in a report issued on Thursday, January 9th. Cormark analyst G. Ursu forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Storm Resources’ FY2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

SRX has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on Storm Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Storm Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on Storm Resources and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of SRX stock opened at C$1.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.54. Storm Resources has a one year low of C$1.14 and a one year high of C$2.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38.

Storm Resources Company Profile

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, it had 182,370 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

