Storm (STORM) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Storm token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. During the last week, Storm has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Storm has a total market capitalization of $7.58 million and $1.15 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.45 or 0.02398411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00181970 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00120863 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Storm

Storm’s launch date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,067,151,012 tokens. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com.

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinnest, Kyber Network, Bitbns, Binance, YoBit and WazirX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

