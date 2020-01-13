STRAKS Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One STRAKS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, HitBTC and Crex24. In the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 6% higher against the dollar. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $11,645.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,143.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.87 or 0.01766430 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.91 or 0.03277148 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00611060 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.91 or 0.00711027 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00010392 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00066756 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00024701 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00464975 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

