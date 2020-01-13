Streamit Coin Price Reaches $0.46 on Major Exchanges (STREAM)

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Streamit Coin has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Streamit Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00005367 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, VinDAX and Crex24. Streamit Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and $26,140.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Streamit Coin alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00170459 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000243 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000997 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Livenodes (LNO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Streamit Coin Profile

Streamit Coin is a coin. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 10,881,454 coins and its circulating supply is 6,888,834 coins. The official message board for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com/#. Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streamit Coin’s official website is streamitcoin.com.

Streamit Coin Coin Trading

Streamit Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, VinDAX, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamit Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamit Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamit Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamit Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamit Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.