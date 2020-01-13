StrongHands (SHND) Achieves Market Cap of $573,743.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $573,743.00 and $400.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Coindeal.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 50.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,642,362,466 coins and its circulating supply is 16,229,168,112 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info.

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, Graviex and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

