Stryker Co. Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Stryker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.95 EPS.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SYK. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.16.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $209.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.90. Stryker has a 52 week low of $157.43 and a 52 week high of $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.46%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total transaction of $4,160,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,318 shares of company stock worth $6,706,338. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Stryker by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 412,891 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $84,883,000 after acquiring an additional 93,284 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Stryker by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,003 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Stryker by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 183,279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

