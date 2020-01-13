Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Allred Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 3.9% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,589,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 0.7% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 36,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $4,160,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.50, for a total value of $1,000,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,318 shares of company stock valued at $6,706,338. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stryker from $239.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.16.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $208.94. The company had a trading volume of 26,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,489. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $157.43 and a twelve month high of $223.45. The stock has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.90.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

