Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) Price Target Raised to C$2.00

Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.60 to C$2.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s current price.

SOX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Stuart Olson from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Stuart Olson from C$3.75 to C$1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 target price on shares of Stuart Olson in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Stuart Olson from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Stuart Olson from C$3.00 to C$1.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.79.

Shares of Stuart Olson stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching C$1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,052. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.61. The firm has a market cap of $51.94 million and a PE ratio of -6.72. Stuart Olson has a 52 week low of C$1.20 and a 52 week high of C$5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.65.

Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$243.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$281.75 million. Equities analysts predict that Stuart Olson will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stuart Olson

Stuart Olson Inc provides general contracting and electrical building systems contracting to the institutional and commercial construction markets in Canada. The company's Buildings Group segment provides general contracting services, including integrated project delivery, construction management, and design-build services for schools, hospitals, and high-rise buildings; and provision of management, estimating, accounting, site management, field workers, and equipment in order to complete projects.

