Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$61.79.

Several analysts have commented on SLF shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.50 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of SLF opened at C$62.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$57.32. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$46.12 and a 52 week high of C$62.97. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion and a PE ratio of 15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a quick ratio of 1,311.69 and a current ratio of 1,409.38.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.27 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$9.62 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 5.4400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.61, for a total transaction of C$1,703,322.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,938,754.02. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,309 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,188.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

