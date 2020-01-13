Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Short Interest Up 16.8% in December

Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the December 15th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Superior Drilling Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products during the second quarter valued at $670,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Superior Drilling Products by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 99,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Superior Drilling Products by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 295,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 119,356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI opened at $0.83 on Monday. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.20.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 million.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company.

