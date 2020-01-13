Superloop Ltd (ASX:SLC) Insider Sells A$500,480.00 in Stock

Superloop Ltd (ASX:SLC) insider Bevan Slattery sold 544,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.92 ($0.65), for a total transaction of A$500,480.00 ($354,950.35).

SLC traded down A$0.03 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting A$0.90 ($0.63). 244,818 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.82 million and a PE ratio of -2.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$0.94 and its 200 day moving average is A$1.10. Superloop Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.79 ($0.56) and a 52 week high of A$1.90 ($1.35).

Superloop Company Profile

Superloop Limited engages in the design, construction, development, and operation of independent telecommunications infrastructure in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers network solutions for wholesale, enterprise, and channel customers. It is also involved in the operation of a fixed wireless broadband network; and provision of cloud and managed IT services for corporate customers, as well as cyber safety and security services.

