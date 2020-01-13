Susquehanna Bancshares Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $3.50 price target on the energy producer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OAS. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

OAS opened at $3.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 2.25. Oasis Petroleum has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $482.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 42.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,367 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 14.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 178,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 22,058 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 500,081 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 7.1% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 82,599 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

