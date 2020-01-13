suterusu 1-Day Volume Tops $265,973.00 (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 13th. One suterusu token can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. suterusu has a market capitalization of $836,909.00 and approximately $265,973.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, suterusu has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

suterusu Token Profile

SUTER is a token. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 181,440,000 tokens. The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

suterusu Token Trading

suterusu can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

