Svb Leerink Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Svb Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.89) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.94). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMS opened at $5.19 on Monday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $154.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.15.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.09). Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 205.30% and a negative net margin of 215.09%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 144.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 13,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

