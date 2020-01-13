Svb Leerink Comments on Globus Medical Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) – Svb Leerink issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Globus Medical in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. Svb Leerink analyst R. Newitter forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Globus Medical from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $53.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.01. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.86 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 52,117 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Globus Medical by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,576 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,701 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,310 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Globus Medical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,221,143 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 6,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $380,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,176.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $2,052,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 666,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,005,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,894. Insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.