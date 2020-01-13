Swarm Price Tops $0.0253 on Top Exchanges (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 13th. Swarm has a market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $473.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm token can currently be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. Over the last week, Swarm has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.30 or 0.02012479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00186163 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00121737 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,654,618 tokens. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

