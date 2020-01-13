Swipe (SXP) Achieves Market Cap of $87.31 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Swipe token can now be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00017476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy. Swipe has a total market cap of $87.31 million and $11.61 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swipe has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.05 or 0.02349981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00187026 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026887 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00123316 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe's total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,135,911 tokens. Swipe's official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

