TaaS Hits One Day Volume of $166.00 (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One TaaS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00005627 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Liqui, Livecoin and HitBTC. TaaS has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and $166.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TaaS has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.16 or 0.02102953 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00185234 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026880 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00121598 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS’s launch date was February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund.

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, Liqui and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

