TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $918.14 Million

Analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) will report $918.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty analysts have provided estimates for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $944.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $886.20 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE reported sales of $1.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.91 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

TTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group started coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.79.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the third quarter valued at $5,152,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 44.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 168,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the second quarter worth about $12,436,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 249.1% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $126.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.69. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

