TCASH (TCASH) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $769,891.00

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last week, TCASH has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. One TCASH token can currently be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. TCASH has a total market capitalization of $415,123.00 and $769,891.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

999 (999) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00049561 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004674 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000623 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000152 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About TCASH

TCASH (TCASH) is a token. TCASH's total supply is 88,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 tokens. The official message board for TCASH is medium.com/@etherflyer. TCASH's official website is www.etherflyer.com/index.html. The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TCASH Token Trading

TCASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

