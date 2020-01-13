Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Short Interest Update

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the December 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 642,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of TECD stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,523. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.19. Tech Data has a one year low of $80.20 and a one year high of $145.25.

Get Tech Data alerts:

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.03. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. Tech Data’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tech Data will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TECD. Northcoast Research lowered Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Tech Data to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tech Data during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,578,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tech Data by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,155,000 after buying an additional 290,160 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Tech Data in the 4th quarter worth about $14,756,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tech Data by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,853,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,058,000 after acquiring an additional 99,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tech Data by 28.7% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 433,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,153,000 after purchasing an additional 96,590 shares in the last quarter.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.