TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

FTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

Shares of FTI traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,259,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,514. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $28.57.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $58,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $302,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 924,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,315,000 after purchasing an additional 22,553 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 25,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 197,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,249.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 219,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 203,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

