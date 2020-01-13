Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Short Interest Update

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 594,500 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the December 15th total of 681,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:TDY traded up $4.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $370.42. 5,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,203. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Teledyne Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $211.87 and a fifty-two week high of $368.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.74.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $802.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.55 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $375.00 price target on Teledyne Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.50.

In other news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total transaction of $873,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,554.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul David Miller sold 5,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.62, for a total transaction of $1,715,274.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,712 shares of company stock valued at $7,348,174 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDY. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 14.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 40.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 56.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 27.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,962 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

