Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Telenav’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Telenav posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.58 million. Telenav had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.93%.

Several research firms have commented on TNAV. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telenav in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

In other news, CEO H.P. Jin purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,273,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,199.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Telenav in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telenav in the third quarter valued at about $5,490,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Telenav by 22.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 138,007 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Telenav in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Telenav by 6.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNAV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.55. 3,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Telenav has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The company has a market cap of $222.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.64.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

